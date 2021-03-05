Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce sales of $49.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $199.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $156.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. 15,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,871. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -29.49. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

