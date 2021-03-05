Analysts Expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.35). MTBC reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,740,686.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,355 shares of company stock valued at $717,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MTBC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MTBC by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MTBC by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in MTBC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MTBC by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. MTBC has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

