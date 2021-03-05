Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce $115.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Natera posted sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $516.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.15 on Friday. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

