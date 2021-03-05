Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.50. 25,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,406,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

