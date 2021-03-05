Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

CDTX opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,899 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

