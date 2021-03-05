Analysts Offer Predictions for Athenex, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athenex in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of ATNX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $418.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

