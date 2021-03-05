Analysts Offer Predictions for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

