Analysts Offer Predictions for ModivCare Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.16. ModivCare has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

