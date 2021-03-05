Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $109.88

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.20. 1,622,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

