Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $85.00

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $5,506,431.70. Insiders have sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. 5,788,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,450. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

