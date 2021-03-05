Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $24.33

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $56,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.