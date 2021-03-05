Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $55.53

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.53.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

LVS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 686,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,646. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

