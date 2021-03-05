Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Target Price at $25.38

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

SC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

