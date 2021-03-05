Analyzing TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

42.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and TherapeuticsMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus target price of $9.55, suggesting a potential upside of 634.62%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and TherapeuticsMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.65% -49.11% TherapeuticsMD -327.98% N/A -78.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and TherapeuticsMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.87 million ($2.99) -7.32 TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 7.85 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -1.91

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TherapeuticsMD. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TherapeuticsMD beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40/CD40L interaction, a central control node of T-cell-dependent, and B-cell-mediated humoral adaptive immunity. The company has a clinical collaboration with Kite Pharma, Inc. to evaluate investigational combination of Yescarta and Mavrilimumab in patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell lymphoma. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.