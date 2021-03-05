Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.32.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NYSE PLAN opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

