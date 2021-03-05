Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Joseph Ranford Buys 3,500,000 Shares

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) insider Joseph Ranford bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$1,011,500.00 ($722,500.00).

Joseph Ranford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Joseph Ranford 9,000,000 shares of Andromeda Metals stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Andromeda Metals Company Profile

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Poochera Halloysite-Kaolin project located to the south-east of Ceduna on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

