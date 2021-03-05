AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $23.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AU. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.26.

NYSE AU opened at $20.85 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after buying an additional 610,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 439,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after purchasing an additional 675,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

