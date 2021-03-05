Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.99 million, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.