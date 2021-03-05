AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00754562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00042825 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

