Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,503 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

