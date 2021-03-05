Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,285.72

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,285.72 ($16.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,880.50 ($24.57). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,842.50 ($24.07), with a volume of 1,463,388 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).
The company has a market cap of £16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.40.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
