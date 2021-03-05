Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,066 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Materion by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $74.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

