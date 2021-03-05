Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 187.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 381,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 143.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

