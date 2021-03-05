Aperio Group LLC Buys 40,047 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

