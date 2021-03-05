Aperio Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

