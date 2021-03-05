Aperio Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE:BC opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.