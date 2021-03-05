Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,271 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

RDN stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.