Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the January 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

