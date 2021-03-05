Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Down 6.7%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 2,031,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,899,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

