AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Joanne C. Dr Smith Sells 1,000 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ATR opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $68,669,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

