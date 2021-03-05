Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,217 ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.