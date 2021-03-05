Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Newmark Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.