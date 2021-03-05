Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

