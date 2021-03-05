Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,251 shares of company stock worth $15,448,526. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

