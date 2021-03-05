Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,697 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.