Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.23 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

