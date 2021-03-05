Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.56. 2,217,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,177,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $271.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

