ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.15. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 281,830 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

