Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Insider Paul T. Demzik Sells 449 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) insider Paul T. Demzik sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $21,992.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

