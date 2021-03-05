Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Roth Capital

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.36.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.