Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

ARD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $464.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ardagh Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

