argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports.

argenx stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.75. The stock had a trading volume of 380,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,808. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.76.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

