Argus Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective increased by Argus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.