Argus Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $440.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Argus from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock valued at $45,528,294. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

