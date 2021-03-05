Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.86 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $161.86 million and $11.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,755,908 coins and its circulating supply is 127,635,011 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.