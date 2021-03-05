Arweave (AR) Trading 35.8% Higher This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Arweave has a total market cap of $469.59 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $14.06 or 0.00029464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.75 or 0.00741228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00060487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043004 BTC.

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

