Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $167.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

