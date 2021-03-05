Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,393. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

MAR opened at $144.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.