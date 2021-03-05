Assetmark Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

