Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 82.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HP by 91.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

